XL Bully owners in Sussex are being urged to ensure they are prepared for the Government ban which comes into effect at the end of the year. Photo of a supporter of the dog breed protesting against the Government ban. Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images.

The Government has stated it will be a requirement for an XL Bully to be muzzled and on a lead when in a public place from December 31 this year.

After this date, it will be against the law to sell or abandon an XL Bully dog, to breed from one or to have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

From February 1, 2024, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully in England and Wales, unless your dog has a valid Certificate of Exemption.

With the deadline for getting a certificate looming, the RSPCA, which has stated it is opposed to the ban, is reminding XL Bully owners that they will be required to have their dogs muzzled and on a lead when in a public place from January 1, 2024.

Both animal welfare charities have spoken out about the ban and asked the government for more clarity on how to interpret the definition of an XL Bully.

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “It is so important that owners of an XL Bully start getting prepared for the exemption process as soon as possible.

“The ban on XL Bully dogs not only remains devastating for so many dogs, but is also taking a heavy toll on owners, on rescue centre staff who have grown close to dogs in their care, and to veterinary teams who face the prospect of being asked to put to sleep healthy dogs whose behaviour poses no risk.

“Already, there are anecdotal reports of dogs being surrendered or abandoned across the rescue sector - and we fear as the deadline for the XL Bully dog looms, this problem is going to get worse."

Owners of the breed can apply for exemption on the Government website. There is a fee of £92.40 per dog and a requirement to have third party public liability insurance for banned breeds.

In order to meet the requirements of the exemption certificate XL Bully owners will need to meet the below:

- The dog is neutered – age depending

- The dog is microchipped

- Third party insurance is obtained

- A certificate of exemption is issued

- To keep the dog at the same address as the registered keeper except for up to 30 days in 12 months

- Notify the agency of any change of address

- Notify the agency of the death or export of the dog

- Keep the dog muzzled and on a lead when in a public place

- Keep the dog in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent escape

The UK Government has published its official definition on the XL Bully, which can be viewed on the Defra website.