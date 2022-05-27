Rubbish left by travellers cleared from Billingshurst school field

Around 20 caravans moved onto the field at The Weald School on Thursday last week.
A notice was served on them to leave by West Sussex County Council which said court action would follow if they failed to go.
The travellers finally moved off the school land this week but mounds of rubbish and wet wipes were left behind.
Horsham District Council said today (Friday) that a cleansing team had now removed all waste from the area.
A spokesperson said: "Our street cleansing crew have cleared all the fields surrounding The Weald School of any waste or debris that was left as a result of the travellers at the site."
Meanwhile, school managers thanked parents who had offered to help clear the mess, saying the offer was gratefully received and the school was ‘truly thankful.’