Rubbish left by travellers cleared from Billingshurst school field

Around 20 caravans moved onto the field at The Weald School on Thursday last week.

A notice was served on them to leave by West Sussex County Council which said court action would follow if they failed to go.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The travellers finally moved off the school land this week but mounds of rubbish and wet wipes were left behind.

Rubbish left by travellers on land at The Weald School in Billingshurst has now been cleared

Horsham District Council said today (Friday) that a cleansing team had now removed all waste from the area.

A spokesperson said: "Our street cleansing crew have cleared all the fields surrounding The Weald School of any waste or debris that was left as a result of the travellers at the site."