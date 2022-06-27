Rudgwick-based breast cancer survivors charity walk for Cancer Research UK

Vicky Nice, Suzanne Starbuck and Kirsty Llewelyn were due to participate in a Cancer Research UK Relay for Life on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19 but the 24 hour event was cancelled as not enough teams entered.

Having received up-front sponsorship, the three felt compelled to set themselves another challenge, so they decided to walk 24km that day instead, choosing St Luke’s Cancer Centre as the final destination as that is where they received life-saving treatment.

Vicky, Suzanne and Kirsty called their Relay team ‘The Silver Lining’, inspired by the friendship they made during a challenging shared experience.

Suzanne Starbuck, Kirsty Llewelyn and Vicky Nice

Kirsty said: “I was very fortunate and managed to stay well, most of my side effects were short lived. I had amazing friends that walked with me everyday, which was great for my fitness and sanity. I even managed to go camping for 5 days during chemo and had a lovely spa weekend away. Annoying I got covid, which delayed my penultimate session, but I recovered well.”

All the money raised will go to the world leading charity whose mission is to save lives through ground-breaking research.