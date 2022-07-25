Rudgwick gardening association hosts record-breaking summer show

The show was formally opened by Horsham’s MP Jeremy Quin and the prizes were presented by Guildford’s MP Angela Richardson.
Judges commented that the show tent members' exhibits were excellent and the Slinfold Concert Band contributed to the traditional atmosphere, as did the Punch and Judy show.
The association’s chairman, Richard Haigh, said: “This was a real team effort. Hundreds of volunteers came forward to make this event one of our best shows ever."
EGRGA hosts annual spring, summer and autumn shows –visit www.gardenreg.org for more information.