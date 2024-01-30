Rugby Legend Gareth Thomas to start the Brighton Half Marathon
Gareth Thomas is one of the most iconic and respected figures in world rugby. He was the first Welsh player to reach 100 caps and captained both Wales and the British & Irish Lions.
In 2009, Gareth famously became the first high profile sportsman in the world to come out as gay whilst still playing. Whilst he never downplays the significance of this achievement, he hopes to see a day when it is no longer an issue in the game at all. Gareth has continued to use his platform to champion issues close to him, sharing his own experiences with mental health in his award-winning autobiography Proud (2014), followed by Stronger (2021). In 2019, Gareth told the world he was living with HIV.
His BBC documentary, Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me, aired shortly afterwards and he has since launched a UK wide Tackle HIV campaign to help others with prejudice surrounding HIV.
On starting the Brighton Half Marathon Gareth said: “I am delighted to be supporting the Brighton Half Marathon which raises vital funds for local HIV charity The Sussex Beacon, an organisation which provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV and their families. Brighton is an incredible city; I am really looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere on race day.”
The event also features a wheelchair race which is sponsored by Yeomans Toyota, as well as a 1-mile youth race started by DJ and presenter Woody Cook, and a charity relay race.