Building works in a Chichester shop have stirred rumours of a new cocktail bar on the horizon.

An empty unit in Cathedral Courtyard, off South Street, is rumoured to be turning into a new cocktail venue or even possibly a jazz bar. While all rumours remain unconfirmed, hospitality insiders have suggested, between reports of a recent alcohol license and a bit of word-on-the-street, the site could soon be home to the latest addition to the city’s nightlife.

Interior works can be seen taking place in the unit, with the installation of a new, longer counter/bar area, and one corner has been partitioned off.

Most recently the units were home to H&S Coffee which closed last year, and Coffee Lab which closed its doors in March 2020. The lack of any planning applications for the site suggests its new owners plan to use the venue in a similar vein to their predecessors.

Vans parked outside the site in Cathedral Courtyard.

