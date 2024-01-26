Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Vince, from Hailsham completed the gruelling Brighton Marathon course last year with three friends in memory of his three-year-old daughter Luna-Rose who died in October 2022.

In doing so he raised more than £20,000 for Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation, which helps change the lives of young people with complex disabilities, providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults.

The charity has spaces for two runners for this April's race - and Matt is now urging runners to help what he calls 'a most wonderful charity.'

Matt with Sam and daughter Luna-Rose

Luna-Rose and her mum Sam were regular attendees at Aquamovers, run by Chailey Heritage Foundation. Aquamovers provides expert therapy and socialising for babies and pre-school children with complex disabilities.

Matt said: "We had never run a marathon before so it was a very special event for us all. To have raised such a huge amount for this wonderful charity means the world to me and my family. Chailey Heritage made such a difference to Luna-Rose and Sam."

Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising, said: "We have two places left in this iconic Marathon, and we want to hear from anyone who can run a marathon, and also who wants to do it to raise funds for us.

"Matt was a wonderful inspiration to us all, and his money raised ensured that our Aquamovers service was fully funded for another 12 months. Now we are looking for people to follow in Matt's footsteps.

If you like running but haven't done a Marathon, could you push yourself that bit more?"