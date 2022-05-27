Runners raise thousands of pounds for Sussex children’s charity

The 10k, 5k and mini-mile event took place in a stunning new setting at Vuggles Farm on the Sutton Hall Estate, near Newick.

And all the money raised will support the charity’s Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Folkes, Chailey’s Fundraising Manager, said: “It was a wonderful event, and we want to thank everyone who took part. We were blessed by lovely weather and the atmosphere was just amazing, it really was.

Chailey Heritage Run 1 SUS-220527-092607001

“The charity was delighted to stage the Focus 10k once again after the tough couple of years everyone has had and we are indebted to the Sclater family who hosted the day on their estate. It’s a breath-taking venue, which made the day very special indeed. But of course, we couldn’t have done it without our runners, our sponsors, our incredible team of volunteers and our generous supporters who donated.”

Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding combines physical fun with therapeutic input which benefits the young people with complex physical disabilities. This specialist service is funded 100 per cent by donations.

The event is kindly sponsored by Focus Group based in Shoreham.

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities. expertise is in maximising independence and choice, developing effective communication and providing powered mobility opportunities.

Chailey Heritage Run 2 SUS-220527-092653001

The Focus Run is one of its main annual fundraisers.