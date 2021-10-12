RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Seaford student competes on popular television show

SUS-211210-131212001

Anubis Finch was a student at Seaford Head School before joining the ranks at ESC’s Lewes campus where she further developed as a performer. S

he appeared on the new series of the hotly anticipated BBC show, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but was unfortunately the first contestant to leave the show. However, she emerged with great support from the judging panel which included Matt Lucas and Graham Norton.

Matt Lucas was full of praise for Anubis’ ‘prettiness’ on the runway during the show and said: “It’s weird to say this as a comedian because I always say there’s no vanity in comedy but actually, you’re so pretty that I wish I saw more of your ‘prettiness’.”

Meanwhile, RuPaul was full of support and positivity, saying, “You are a young beautiful queen with a bright future ahead”.

Speaking about her involvement in the BBC show, Anubis said, “It’s kind of surreal to be fair. I’ve been watching the show for seven years and I’ve always loved musical theatre, always loved drag, I’ve loved performing and music, so this show obviously incorporates all my passions. I auditioned for it quite a while ago and then luckily got on and now here we are today. It’s great, but very surreal.”

Anubis is now performing on tour across the UK and fulfilling dreams that have become reality since leaving ESC.

She said: “I’m currently touring in Scotland, then Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Brighton. It’s very busy but it is worth it! It’s great to be able to get out and I’m just happy to be able to do it with Covid and everything.”

Anubis recalled her experiences at ESC and looked back with fondness at the support she received - in particular from her tutors who have kept in contact to this day.

“It was one of those things where I didn’t have a great time at secondary school and I didn’t really feel like I fit in well. I always felt like a bit of an outsider,” she said.

“And then my time at Sussex (ESC) was really lovely because I felt like it was one of the first places that I really fit in. I felt like I had creative freedom, I could express myself in the way I wanted and I woke up ready to go to college and I had fun.

“All the teachers were really helpful, really lovely and friendly. Still to this day we’re in contact, that’s also pre-Drag Race, they’d still get in contact to see how I was doing. They’ve followed my career, so it’s been really lovely.”

Jason Bradley, Anubis’ performing arts tutor from her time at the college, is equally proud of her progress and said, “As a student at East Sussex College, Anubis was as close to the model, passionate and enthusiastic student as you could hope to teach. Her raw talent for musical theatre and acting was clear to see throughout her entire college journey, and those skills helped produce some of the most engaging and groundbreaking performances of the last 10 years.

“Her support of others, her ability to inspire fellow peers and seek to challenge herself, the audience and indeed the teachers themselves, is a skill rarely seen. Her ability to be the person she wanted to be was clearly empowering for many students around her, not only in her immediate peer group but around the college in a wider community context.”

Jason added, “As a teaching faculty we have been left with nothing but love and respect for one of the most amazing students, who will trail blaze through her career and life.”