Rural homelessness increases in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homelessness has increased in the four predominantly rural Sussex districts. From 2018/19 to 2022/23, the number of homeless people in Chichester, Horsham, Rother and Wealden rose by 8% from 825 to 892.

Social housing waiting lists also grew in five Sussex districts classed as largely, mainly or significantly rural. The number of people on waiting lists in Chichester, Horsham, Lewes, Rother and Wealden rose from 5,141 in 2018 to 6,195 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, affordable home build completions have largely stagnated. In 2021/22, 1,758 affordable homes were completed across the whole of Sussex, compared to a peak of 2,115 in 2014/15

Tell us your news.

The figures were revealed as the national CPRE charity launched its campaign to build support for rural affordable housing on Tuesday (March 19).

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “These figures paint a stark picture of the need for genuinely affordable housing, which meets local need, in Sussex.

"The chronic shortage of affordable rural housing is depriving parts of Sussex of skills, economic activity, and crucial public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This campaign will put pressure on the next government to deliver genuinely affordable rural homes. I urge everyone in Sussex to get involved.”

Of the rural areas, Rother had the most people who were homeless in 2022/23 and the most people on social housing waiting lists in 2023 – 278 and 2,159 respectively.

Rother also had the lowest number of social housing completions in 2021/22. Adur had the lowest total number of social housing completions since 1999.

Mid Sussex had the highest number of social housing completions in 2021/22. Brighton & Hove had the highest total number of completions.