Russel Brand Channel 4 documentary: Everything you need to know about the Dispatches special

Channel 4 is set to air a special dispatches episode tonight investigating accusations of Russell Brand’s rape, sexual assault and controlling and emotionally abusive behaviour.

The comedian has denied the ‘very, very serious criminal allegations’ which are said to be made in the ninety-minute documentary at 9pm tonight. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Channel 4 tweeted this afternoon saying the episode of long-running current affairs programme will show five women share their stories with with their investigation team, in a joint investigation with the times.

Brand released a video on Friday night claiming that two “mainstream media outlets”, one of which was “a mainstream media TV company”, were planning a “coordinated attack” on him.

The 48-year-old said the allegations pertained to a time when he was “very promiscuous” and said he “absolutely refutes” the claims.

On Friday afternoon, the Channel 4 TV guide simply listed as Dispatches Special its prime time Saturday night slot, with its description reading: “A 90-minute special Dispatches investigation.”

For more than a year, Dispatches and the Times say they have been investigating Russell Brand’s treatment of women.

Accusations include incidents which took place within the work environment of primetime TV shows

Dispatches also spoke to people who accuse Channel 4 and the BBC of failing to act against Brand.

In response to the allegations in this film, Russell Brand said: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream media and as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very very promiscuous.

"What I seriously refute are these very very serious criminal allegations. There are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack.”

Channel 4 say they have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents on its programmes were brought to the attention of Channel 4.