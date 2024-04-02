Russettings Nursing Home residents visit Cats Protection centre in Chelwood Gate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danielle, the manageress of the centre informed us that they will be reaching their centenary this year and it is thought to be the largest centre of its kind in Europe.

Residents were introduced to their 'cat whisperer' Joe, who carefully matches feline friends to their forever homes!.

We were delighted to meet lucky black cats, Mr Marbles, Bob and six-week-old Pricess Sushi Paws, who love bombed our residents as they received their personal cat blanket.

Russettings looks forward to continuing our relationship by creating more cat blankets and toys for the centre and seeing them all again soon.