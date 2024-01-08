BREAKING

Rustington-based choir The Friendship Singers all set for new term

​​Members of Rustington-based choir The Friendship Singers are looking forward to the new term after a successful Christmas concert.
A variety of Christmas songs were performed at Rustington Methodist Church on December 13 and, of course, there were carols for the audience, too.

The concert raised £431 for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice through a retiring collection.

The choir is now looking forward to the new term, starting on Wednesday, January 24, at St Andrew's United Reformed Church, Rustington, at 7.30pm. Further information from [email protected].

