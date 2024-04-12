Rustington drummer takes on 11-mile swim challenge for Blind Veterans UK
Julia Cast is swimming every day in April to raise money for the charity and has set a target of £500 though she hopes to raise double that amount.
She said The Wave had been a big help and there are sponsor forms at the reception desk.
Julia said: "I'm swimming 11 miles in April to raise funds for the Rustington care home Blind Veterans UK. I do so many lengths every day, usually 20. I get down there at 7.30am and swim before I go to work."
Blind Veterans UK has taken over Princess Marina House, the former RAF Benevolent Fund care and respite centre, as a Centre of Wellbeing supporting blind veterans as they rebuild their lives after sight loss.
Julia said: "I chose it because it is a local charity. When it was the RAF Benevolent Fund, we had a connection to the family. Dad was stationed in Tangmere and my son is going into the RAF.
"My mum and dad used to walk for the RNLI and we walked from Worthing Pier to here when I was eight. I've never forgotten. I also know a few people who work there."
Visit www.justgiving.com/page/julia-cast-1711789767977 to make a donation.
Blind Veterans UK works to help blind veterans discover a life beyond sight loss.
The charity believes every blind veteran should be able to lead the life they choose. The centre provides rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support.