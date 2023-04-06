​​A Rustington grandmother braved abseiling 180ft at Arundel Castle to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice in memory of her baby daughter.

Carol Price, 76, took part in the Arundel Castle Abseil, climbing up the 200 steps of the castle's tallest tower and soaking up the views before descending.

The amazing experience saw her raise more than £1,000 for the hospice, which supported her grandson after cancer treatment.

Carol said: "My eldest daughter died of congenital heart disease at 15 months and my eldest grandson, Ben, was diagnosed with cancer just after his third birthday and again at 21. I think that’s why I feel such a connection with Chestnut Tree House.

Carol Price had an amazing experience abseiling for the first time

"What initially inspired my fundraising was coming to Chestnut Tree House with my grandson, Ben, in 2004 after his cancer treatment. I was so inspired by what I saw.”

Carol has supported the charity for 20 years – first by donating money herself, then fundraising by hosting afternoon teas, Christmas coffee mornings and collecting outside a supermarket.

"After years of being a mother, caring for my elderly parents, and my late husband, I feel liberated,” she said. "I want to make the most of what’s left of my life before I become too frail to take on different challenges."

Carol had never abseiled before but prepared by watching videos on YouTube. “Some folk might be wondering what I’m thinking of at my age, but my motto is you only get out of life what you put in!” she said.

"Age shouldn’t be a barrier to taking on new challenges. Naturally, I have some nerves about attempting something I’ve never done before but then I remind myself that I will be harnessed up, so I just need to enjoy the moment.