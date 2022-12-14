Rustington Parish Council hosted a feast of seasonal music and merriment at its annual Community Carol Concert following a two-year absence.

Held on December 10, entry was free, as were the refreshments for those attending. Everyone received a programme, which contained a lucky number for the grand draw, which saw in excess of 100 donated prizes being given to members of the audience.

While the weather and England’s quarter-final World Cup match played a part in deterring some ‘regulars’ from attending, the Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre, was ‘buzzing with festive cheer’, for this community event.

The audience was treated to singing from the Sussex West County Guide Choir and The Melodians.

The Littlehampton Concert Band not only accompanied the Christmas carols, but also performed its own selection of festive music.

Chairman of the Parish Council, Councillor Alison Cooper, said she was absolutely delighted and honoured to be able to welcome everyone to the concert, especially as both the concerts in 2021 and 2020 had not been able to take place.

Councillor Andy Cooper, as he did in 2019, assumed the role of compere for the evening.

The retiring collection and charity auction raised just over £380, which will be donated to the chairman’s chosen charity, Turning Tides.

All of the donors of prizes for the lucky programme draw and items for the charity auction, which included a Bird Feeder Hamper and various Floral Planters, had been most generously donated by Arun Business Supplies, Barkers Electrical of Rustington, Briggs Electrical, Brighton i360, Clipper Street Barbers, Collins Carpets and Flooring, Country Life Pet Supplies, Ferring Nurseries, Fishers Farm, Harbour Park, Sigma Plumbing, Tesco and Waterstones.

Councillor Cooper said the concert had as always, been a most successful event, for both the audience and performers alike. She expressed her thanks and appreciation, on behalf of not only the council, but also herself, to all of the performers and those responsible for organising the event.

