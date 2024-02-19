BREAKING

Rustington rocks with Blind Veterans UK

A group of holidaymakers and residents from the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing run by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, recently enjoyed a very special concert with Rustington locals.
Around 18 blind veterans, staff and volunteers helped fill the Woodlands Centre main hall, alongside revelling Rustington residents for a sell-out concert with a rockin’ Cliff Richard tribute act from Mark A. Wright.

Welcoming the group from the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing, Mark said: “We are really pleased to welcome for the first time a group from Blind Veterans UK. It’s lovely to see you and great to have you here. We hope you enjoy the concert and will become regular visitors here.”

The concert kicked off with an upbeat rendition of Cliff’s 1963 hit “On the Beach”. Other hits included later songs such as Living Doll, Batchelor Boy and Travlin’ Light.

Blind veterans on holiday in Rustington dance with local residents at Cliff Richard tribute concert.Blind veterans on holiday in Rustington dance with local residents at Cliff Richard tribute concert.
The Rustington residents and blind veterans also joined in dancing to several other popular numbers. All thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Blind veteran Patricia, who is 83, and her partner Rod, also 83, from Radstock in Somerset particularly enjoyed their own personal serenade from Mark, with Patrica commenting: “Mark is really good and that was so nice of him.

“The concert has been great and brought back some lovely memories.”

Blind Veterans UK also provided light refreshments of tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits raising £106 for the charity. Thank you to Rustington Parish Council for providing the kitchen facilities free of charge to Blind Veterans UK.

Performer Mark A Wright serenades two delighted blind veterans.Performer Mark A Wright serenades two delighted blind veterans.
Blind Veterans UK moved from their previous south coast centre at Ovingdean, Brighton earlier this year with a small number of permanent residents. Although the centre is beginning to welcome visiting guests for holidays and rehabilitation, this will be phased over the coming weeks and months as there is still some ongoing building and landscaping work to compete.     

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp  

