On Friday, Catherine Jackson, an artist in her spare time, said she left her car on Woodlands Avenue directly opposite her flat for a few hours while she unloaded shopping during Storm Eunice.

She said parking on the roadside was quicker than parking in her garage.

But between 6pm and 11pm, Catherine said someone stole her the catalytic converter, both sensors and part of the exhaust from her Honda Jazz, leaving her without a car.

Catherine Jackson, 41, feels 'naked' without her car

The 41-year-old said: “This situation has put me at a huge disadvantage because now I have no transport and my car is my only means to get to work, I cannot ferry my teenagers around and I cannot do my weekly shop at the supermarkets.

“This is going to cost me a lot of money and my car is potentially a write off because it’s only worth £1,000 and catalytic converters are so much money. My insurance premiums will go up so that will cost me more money, it’s just very stressful.

“It feels like I’ve been violated and I feel naked without a car. It’s just horrific that somebody can do that. It hurts and it’s really quite traumatic.”

The advice on Sussex Police’s website about how to prevent catalytic converter thefts says: “Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks, but they can happen anywhere. Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.

Catherine parked her car on the street opposite her flat for a few hours on Friday (February 18)

“To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

“Alternatively, try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound.

“If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves.

“Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.

Catherine usually parks her car in the garage but on Friday (February 18) she decided to park her Honda Jazz on the road so she could quickly get her shopping in