RVA awarded Levelling Up funds for community development

Rother Voluntary Action (RVA) has been awarded £1.1 million from the Levelling Up funds.

RVA will use the funding to develop a community hub in central Bexhill to help hundreds of charities, community groups and individuals deliver essential support to people across Rother. In addition to providing much needed business premises for RVA, the hub would look to accommodate other voluntary sector partners.

Kim Richards, RVA Chief Executive said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding to help support the groups we work with. We are really looking forward to working with the hub partners to develop a valuable and useful new resource for Rother voluntary sector. This is great news for everyone in Rother and the wider community.”