The centre of an East Sussex town has been transformed into a Regency-inspired film set.

Production crews have been spotted filming for what is believed to be an upcoming Netflix series based on Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice, published in 1813.

The centre of Rye has been transformed into a scene from Regency England, with actors and extras spotted in period costumes.

Crews were first spotted in Rye over the weekend, with filming starting on Monday (September 8), according to posts on social media.

Seren Crafer posted a video on the Rye & Winchelsea Community Chat Facebook page on Sunday (September 7) and said: "Exciting stuff up by the church. Getting ready to film Pride and Prejudice. Filming starts on Monday. Carriages, carts, pig pens, food stalls. The lot!"

The upcoming remake of Pride and Prejudice has been produced by author and columnist Dolly Alderton.

It is a six-part adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel.

The series, directed by Euros Lyn, has been filming in places across the country, including London and Yorkshire.

The cast includes Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin (Nosferatu, Black Mirror) and BAFTA winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Benediction) as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy respectively, as well as Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) as Mrs Bennet.

Dolly Alderton told Netflix: “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy - it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“The book is a gift to adapt - packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice.

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said: “We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy.

“Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The calibre of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

Filming near Rye Town Hall on September 9 2025. Photo by Tabatha Scarlett White.

