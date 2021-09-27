Sabina Nessa: Man arrested in Eastbourne in connection with woman’s murder

Metropolitan Police officers were originally called at 5.32pm on Saturday, September 18 after the body of Sabina Nessa was discovered near a community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 3.00am on Sunday, September 26, at an address in East Sussex. He has been taken into police custody.”

Photos show police at the back of Terminus Road in Eastbourne.

Police on the scene behind Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Eddie Mitchell/Dan Jessup SUS-210927-094618001

Detective chief inspector Neil John, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said, “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Sabina Nessa. Picture from Metropolitan Police SUS-210927-093507001