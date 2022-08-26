Sackville School students celebrate GCSE results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like most, Sackville students have worked hard to overcome pandemic-related barriers.

One student got nine of the very top grade 9s, another got 7 and three more achieved six. 43 students achieved at least one of these top grades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head teacher, Jo Meloni, said: “We are really proud of everything that this group of students have achieved. They have met the challenges of the past few years head on and with the incredible support, expertise and commitment of our staff, are now able to move on to the next exciting phase of their education”.

Sackville students celebrate GCSE results

Education Secretary, James Cleverly, said: “Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of during the last two years. I also want to thank our brilliant teaching profession for all they have done.”

Sackville students celebrate GCSE results