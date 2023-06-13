Safe in Sussex team wins Rickshaw Challenge's Charity Award after raising more than £16,000 on Indian adventure

Intrepid travellers supporting Safe in Sussex have won an award for their fundraising efforts, travelling 1,100km across India by rickshaw.

Helen Hitchcock, owner of Sakala gift shop in Steyning, was leading the team of eight on Rickshaw Challenge's Deccan Odyssey from the sandy beaches of the Arabian Seas through the mountains of the Western Ghats and down to the busy city of Mumbai.

They have raised more than £16,500 and won the Rickshaw Challenge Charity Award at the end of the nine days.

Helen, who sells ethically-sourced items from India, said: "We are raising funds for Safe in Sussex, who run a domestic abuse service in West Sussex, both refuge, outreach and educational projects. I am honoured to a patron of this fantastic charity that do so much in the area. They have to raise the funds directly for all the services they offer, so every penny counts.

Deb Tatum, Sarah Hand, Helen Hitchcock, Emma Tatum, Tom Duke, Amanda Duke and Anna Tidey gather before heading for Heathrow, where they met up with Yasmine

"Plus some of the money will also benefit the women's refuge in Pune to who support many disadvantaged men, women and children there. This organisation is Maher, which means ‘Mother's Home’. It was set up and is run by Sister Lucy and has been doing amazing work in and around Pune and across the sub continent for the past 25 years. Anyone who have eaten curry at one of our supper clubs or street food events will have tasted the spices ground by the women in the refuge there."

Joining Helen were Sarah Hand, Anna Tidey and her friend Yasmine, Amanda Duke and her son Tom, Deb Tatum and her daughter Emma, taking part in rickshaws in pairs.

Helen said: "Why do we do these things? I am asked often by many people, 'why not' is always my reply. Life is for living and exploring, and sharing experiences with others is just magical and if you can raise some funds along the way that is an added bonus.”

To celebrate their return, a colourful Shocking Shirts and Funky Frocks garden party will be held on Sunday, June 25, at Sussex Prairie Garden, Henfield, from 1pm to 5pm. As well as the beautiful garden to enjoy, there will be live folk music, Indian goodies to buy and a tombola. No booking required. Visit sussexprairies.co.uk for more information.

To make a donation to the Team Sakala 2023 Rickshaw Challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-hitchcock1