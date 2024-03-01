Sainsbury's bosses can't confirm how 1,500 job cuts will affect Sussex stores, spokesperson says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supermarket giant said restructuring plans are projected to result in the loss of some 1,500 roles across the company. It’s hoped that the savings created will be reinvested into other areas of the business, as part of a new strategy called “Next Level Sainsbury’s”.

The plans involve restructuring the business to make it simpler and more efficient and, in particular, revolve around teams at the Store Support Centre

Plans are still under consultation – which is why bosses are unable to comment – but jobs are likely to change across several areas, including retail, transformation, HR, supply chains and logistics.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

In a press released yesterday (February 29), the supermarket chain explained that colleagues affected by the proposed changes will transfer to a third party service partner. This service partner, the press release claims, is a “major employer” offering “a range of career and redeployment opportunities.”

Other changes are expected to take place across the supermarket chain’s bakeries, as the business looks to become the “First Choice for Food” across the UK. Some stores have already moved to a “more efficient” model, and it is expected that more bakeries will be consulted on moving to a similar process, potentially affecting more employees. These employees, Sainsbury’s has said, will also be offered alternative roles where possible.

The supermarket is also changing how, when and where it moves stock in several locations. These changes, which are likely to involve further investment in technology and automation, may mean the company will need fewer Local Fulfilment Centres. . A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said the business is planning to open more sites in other parts of the country, so, nationally, the retailer will have more sites and more jobs.

