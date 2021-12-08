The beach chalet will be available to rent from the new year by full-time Saltdean residents – who are members of the SCA.

Residents, councillors and local businesses in Saltdean have joined forces to provide more beachfront facilities.

A webcam showing the beach and sea is now live and broadcasting real-time images for people to enjoy, and a new community beach chalet has been erected, which is now available to rent.

Money for these improvements have come from donations and fundraising led by Bridget Fishleigh – Brighton & Hove’s only elected independent councillor – and local resident, David Wilson, whose community work has been recognised by his appearance on the side of a Brighton Bus.

Two iconic murals painted in Saltdean tunnel

Councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “Saltdean is full of generous people who donate their time, money and expertise to make the area an even nicer place to live and work.

"The next big project is the renovation of Saltdean Lido’s following the 2017 restoration of the outdoor pools. There are Exciting times ahead."

The chalet has been leased from Brighton & Hove Council for five years by The Saltdean Community Association (SCA).

The beach chalet will be available to rent from the new year by full-time Saltdean residents – who are members of the SCA – the membership scheme will relaunch from January 2022.

These latest additions to the Saltdean Seafront follow last year’s improvements, which included – Two iconic murals painted in Saltdean tunnel and on the public toilet block, a new art-deco style Welcome to Saltdean sign, re-painting of the seafront’s turquoise railings, landscaping and re-planting of raised plant beds and an extensive refurbishment of the Whitecliffs Café.