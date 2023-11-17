Santa arrives in Hassocks by lawnmower to meet children with special needs at new luxury grotto

Santa arrived in Hassocks by lawnmower this week to welcome children with special needs to his new luxury grotto.

Father Christmas rode into the South Downs Heritage Centre at South Downs Nurseries on an enormous Dennis Motor Mower on Wednesday, November 15 (10.30am).

Sussex Charity the Budding Foundation officially opens the grotto on Saturday, November 18. Book your visit at www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk/events.

A spokesperson said: “Entering through a magical toyshop, and meeting a life-sized snowman who sings a variety of Christmas songs, visitors will be helped by an Elf to find the magic entrance to Santa’s Winter Wonderland: a hidden bookcase will open and lead through the grotto with many animatronic animals and elves, waterfalls plus a fantastic winter wonderland scene.”

More than 20 kids from Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill visited the grotto for a preview while four teenagers from Woodlands Meed College undertook work experience as Santa’s elves.

The Budding Foundation said this year will offer: free visits for 50 local nursery children, free visits for five wheelchair-bound children with complex special needs from Downs View Woodingdean, free visits for young families housed by Brighton YMCA, free visits for 20 children with special needs from Heronsdale School in Shoreham, special visits for disabled children supported by Kangaroos charity, and more than 1,000 free tickets distributed by local charities, food banks, and councils, and to families with young carers.