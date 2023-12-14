Santa is coming to Eastbourne to raise funds for Firefighters Charity, says East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
and live on Freeview channel 276
EFRS said they are set to raise money for The Firefighters Charity from 6pm to 8pm between Thursday, December 14, and Saturday, December 23.
ESFRS said there will be music, fire engines, flashing lights and Santa on foot, as well as Santa’s sleigh.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The route is currently planned as follows, but this will be dependent on weather and any call outs. Keep an eye out here for updates (please note we may not always be able to provide up to date information but we will try to keep in touch with Santa and his plans):”
Thursday, December 14: Royal Sussex Crescent, Old Town.
Friday, December 15: Brodrick Road, Hampden Park.
Saturday, December 16: Cherry Garden Road, Old Town.
Sunday, December 17: TBC.
Monday, December 18: TBC.
Tuesday, December 19: Stone Cross.
Wednesday, December 20: TBC.
Thursday, December 21: Redoubt area, Seaside.
Friday, December 22: Eastbourne Fire station (4pm to 6pm) then Roselands.
Saturday, December 23: TBC.
ESFRS said that on Friday, December 22, Santa will be outside the front of Eastbourne Fire Station between 4pm and 6pm for anyone who wants to meet him.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The money raised for The Firefighters Charity will help fund the specialist lifelong health and wellbeing support for the UK fire and rescue community, empowering individuals, and families to achieve mental, physical, and social wellbeing throughout their lives.”