Billingshurst & District Lions Club is pleased to announce the itinerary for Santa’s traditional tours this year with his “Flying Bedstead” around Billingshurst and surrounding villages.

Along with his Elves and occasionally accompanied by Mrs Claus, Santa’s whereabouts can be followed each evening on “Track Santa” by downloading the “Track Server” app and entering the user name “BDLC”.

Friday - 2nd Dec - Billingshurst - Holders Close, Platts Meadow, Pond Close, Newbridge Road, Morris Drive, Berrall Way, Barrow Close, Turner Avenue, Luxford Way.

Monday - 5th Dec - Loxwood - Nursery Green, Nicholsfield, Glebelands, Badgers Way, Farm Close, Willets Way, Spy Lane, Oak Grove.

Father Christmas inspects his flying bedstead

Tuesday - 6th Dec - Barns Green - The Hordens, Finians Field, Smugglers Way, Six Acres Close, Salt Box Close, Bramble Close, Sycamore Rise, Willow Close.

Wednesday - 7th Dec - Billingshurst - Daux Avenue, Brookfield Way, Dauxwood Close, Meadow View, Field End, Woodlands Way, Rosier Way, Daux Way, Station View, Groomsland Drive, Kennilworth Place, Hurstlands, Cranham Avenue, Bridgewater Close.

Thursday - 8th Dec - Billingshurst - The Alders, Rhodes Way, Puttocks Way, Evershed Close, Challen Street, Gravett Close, Muggeridge Road, Hillyfield, Dadswell Drive.

Friday - 9th Dec - Billingshurst - Cleve Way, Clevelands, Silver Lane, Dell Lane, Gratwick Close, St Gabriels Road, Gorselands, Nightingale Walk, Easton Crescent, Treetops, Willow Drive, Broomfield Drive, Maple Road, Birch Drive

Saturday - 10th Dec - Rudgwick - Kilnfield Road, Pondfield Road, Woodfield Road, Thurne Way, Foxholes, Furze Road

Monday - 12th Dec - Wisborough Green - Butts Meadow, Carters Way, The Luth, School Road, Great Meadow.

Tuesday - 13th Dec - Billingshurst - Marringdean Road Estates, Woodcroft, Honeysuckle Drive, Hawthorn Way, Blackthorn Avenue, The Brambles, Oak Road, Owl Close, Ash Lane, Longhurst Drive, Briar Lane.

Wednesday - 14th Dec - Slinfold - Six Acres, Streetfield Road, Greenfield Road, The Graftons, Lowfield Road and Bluecoat Pond.

Thursday - 15th Dec - Billingshurst - Carpenters, Forge Way, Bellinus Drive, Freeman’s Close, The Wadeys, Stemp Drive, Wicks Road, Renton Close, Farriers Close, Ostlers View, Cedars Farm Close, Anvil Close, Saddlers Close

Friday - 16th Dec - Billingshurst - Barnfield, Farhalls Close, Newman’s Way, Luggs Close, Rosehill, Caffyn’s Rise, Little East Street. Roman Way, Saxon Close, Norman Close.

Tuesday - 20th Dec - Billingshurst - Coombe Hill, Frenches Mead, Lakers Meadow, Mill Way, Rowan Drive, Cherry Tree Close, Pine Close, Maple Close, Arun Road.

Follow Billingshurst &; District Lions on Facebook and website www.billingshurstlions.org

