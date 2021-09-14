Save Lewes Bus Station campaign: Chamber of Commerce call residents to sign petition

Lewes Bus Station

The chamber, which is set up to promote and support the businesses in the town, recently highlighted the proposal to demolish Lewes Bus Station and build residential and commercial space on the site.

Members say the move will be bad for business in the area and losing the us station will have a major impact on Lewes and the town’s residents.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce has set up and online petition because it says the proposals will cause fewer buses, increased traffic, difficulty travelling round Lewes and will cause issues for shops and offices in the town.

Ashley Price, secretary of Lewes Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber has now set up a campaign to save the bus station, or at the very least, if it is to be demolished, that another one is built on a suitable site, and the Chamber is involved in the discussions and plans.”

The Chamber has also created a poster which will be popping up around the town and they hope others will display the poster to show their support.

Ashley added: “I will be popping round to shops in the town with posters to put in their windows and we also have a paper petition which, hopefully, some will be willing to have for customers to sign.”