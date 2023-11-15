Regulars pledged to support an historic village pub when it was saved from developers – and they have done so with gusto, meaning the Christmas Day dinner service is already sold out.

Businessman brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville stepped in to re-open the Beresford in Middleton after it was closed for almost a year and was under the threat of being turned into flats.

But locals said they would back the Elmer Road venue if it opened again as a pub and are now snapping up bookings as the hostelry gets set to open its new £80,000 kitchen.

Service starts this Sunday (November 19) at noon when regulars will take advantage of the new Sunday roast carvery as a forerunner to the kitchen opening fully to cater for the festive demand.

Harry said: “It’s set to be a Christmas cracker, you could say! The support we have had since opening has been simply incredible and locals from Middleton, Elmer, Felpham and all over has been so heartening. Christmas Day is fully booked and the bookings are coming in thick and fast for the next few weeks, starting with the carvery opening us up on Sunday.

"The community spirit here is really something special and the bond we have with locals is something we cherish. It’s certainly fair to say that we took a bit of a gamble opening up a pub again in a climate in which so many are closing but in fairness, the people here said they would back us and they have done exactly that."

Ben said there were more plans in the pipeline for the Beresford in terms of its entertainment offering. He added: "We have been lucky to put on a good few events -- such as disco-themed nights -- that have met with support and we have also listened to what regulars are looking for. In the new year we will be putting these in place to satisfy the demands of our customers. It's very exciting and we just know that Christmas here is going to be very special with lots to celebrate."