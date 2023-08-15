BREAKING
Scenic South Downs bike ride for dementia charity will launch from Tangmere

A scenic bike ride for charity Dementia Support is set to take place this September, launching from the organisation’s hub in Sage House, Tangmere.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

Kicking off on September 24, the event will offer keen cyclists the choice of two routes: one 25 miles long and the other 50. Both will take participants along sunny, scenic routes throughout the South Downs. Organisers hope to offer something for cyclists of all ages and abilities, whether they’re peddling a souped-up e-bike or a run-of-the-mill Raleigh.

Cyclists will set off from Sage House, in Tangmere, on the edge of the South Downs. The routes will be signposted, and a downloadable map will be made available to help make sure everyone follows the right route, with medals, available for all participants.

To register, visit dementiasupport.org.uk

The event is set to take place next month. Photo: Sage HouseThe event is set to take place next month. Photo: Sage House
Daisy’s Cafe at Sage House will also be open for the duration of the event, where all entrants will be offered a complementary hot drink, prior to the start. Cakes, drinks and meals will be available for cyclists looking to recharge after the event, or for family members waiting to cheer on loved ones as they push through to the finish line.

The event has been organised by The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, with considerable help from Dementia Support, and any surplus generated by the event will be donated to the charity.

Keen cyclist and president of the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, Karen Holman said: “This is a great opportunity for all cycling enthusiasts, with easy access from Sage House to some wonderful cycle routes, and the ideal base with all the facilities that Sage House has to offer for participants.”

