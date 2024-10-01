School children have a ball as Bognor Rocks promote 'U11s free’ offer

By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:49 BST
Schoolchildren have been given the chance to watch the town side for free this season.Schoolchildren have been given the chance to watch the town side for free this season.
Schoolchildren have been given the chance to watch the town side for free this season.
Primary school children in Bognor Regis have been given the chance to watch the town's side the Rocks for FREE in the Isthmian premier division this season.

The move allows all under 11s to watch the action at the club's Nyewood Lane home and comes thanks to a partnership with local food producers and global distributors Barfoots

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rocks midfielder Matt Burgess, formerly with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, and project organiser James Rufey were on hand last week to tell children and teachers at Nyewood CofE Junior School all about the initiative. The duo plan to visit other schools in the area in a bid to spread awareness of the scheme

James said he was delighted to be able to champion the opportunity for children at Nyewood Lane. He said: "It was wonderful to go to the school and showcase the football club and this brilliant offer from Barfoots of free entry for under 11s.

"It was great to see such enthusiasm and energy from the students towards football, and especially towards the Rocks. To take advantage of this exciting promotion, just turn up at a home Isthmian League match. The gate for 11s and under will be clearly marked.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matt, who joined the club in the summer, said: "I really enjoyed coming to the school and sharing my footballing story and we look forward to seeing many of the young people at Bognor Regis Town FC in the future."

Related topics:Primary school children