Schoolchildren have been given the chance to watch the town side for free this season.

Primary school children in Bognor Regis have been given the chance to watch the town's side the Rocks for FREE in the Isthmian premier division this season.

The move allows all under 11s to watch the action at the club's Nyewood Lane home and comes thanks to a partnership with local food producers and global distributors Barfoots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks midfielder Matt Burgess, formerly with Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, and project organiser James Rufey were on hand last week to tell children and teachers at Nyewood CofE Junior School all about the initiative. The duo plan to visit other schools in the area in a bid to spread awareness of the scheme

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said he was delighted to be able to champion the opportunity for children at Nyewood Lane. He said: "It was wonderful to go to the school and showcase the football club and this brilliant offer from Barfoots of free entry for under 11s.

"It was great to see such enthusiasm and energy from the students towards football, and especially towards the Rocks. To take advantage of this exciting promotion, just turn up at a home Isthmian League match. The gate for 11s and under will be clearly marked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt, who joined the club in the summer, said: "I really enjoyed coming to the school and sharing my footballing story and we look forward to seeing many of the young people at Bognor Regis Town FC in the future."