School in West Sussex shuts suddenly after legionella discovered

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 13:29 BST
A school in West Sussex has shut suddenly after legionella bacteria was discovered on the premises.

Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks near Billingshurst sent children home this week after the bacteria – which can cause Legionnaire’s disease – was found in the school’s water supply.

Ingfield Manor is an established special school for young people with neurological motor impairment such as cerebral palsy.

A spokesperson for the school said: “During a routine test, elevated levels of legionella were found in areas of our water supply.

Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks near Billingshurst in West Sussex has shut suddenly after legionella was discovered in the water supply

"While we await secondary testing we have taken the difficult decision to close the school as a precautionary measure. We are sorry for this, but health and safety is paramount.

"We understand that this will cause concern and inconvenience for pupils and parents and we are committed to supporting them during the closure.”

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria which is treatable with antibiotics.

