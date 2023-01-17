School strikes: Chichester MP Gillian Keegan calls NEU strike action 'deeply disappointing'

News that teachers will strike over pay has been called ‘deeply disappointing’ by Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

The MP, who is also the education secretary, has said she plans to meet union leaders later this week in a bid to avert the action after the National Education Union (NEU) announced teachers will strike over pay in England and Wales on seven dates in February and March.

The NEU is the UK's largest education union, and says the strike will affect 23,400 schools in England and Wales with head teachers expected to take ‘all reasonable steps’ to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

However Mrs Keegan has voiced her disappointment on social media.

In a tweet she said: “It will be deeply disappointing for children and parents that the NEU (National Education Union) has voted in favour of strike action.

“Strikes will have a direct impact on children's education and wellbeing, particularly following disruption caused by the pandemic.

“We awarded teachers the highest pay rise in 30 years, and we've already met the unions’ request for an additional £2bn in school funding, which will take real terms spending on schools to its highest level in history.

“Talks with union leaders will continue this week.”