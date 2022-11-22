A new Christmas Character Light Trail will be unveiled as part of Chichester’s festive celebrations this Saturday (November 26). Chilliam Blake, Pudding and Buttons were some of the creative Christmas names chosen by Chichester’s children.

Chichester's schoolchildren named characters on the new Christmas Lights Trail

Dotted around the city centre, the characters in the light trail include Santa and five of his friends. Each one has been given their own special name by pupils from four local schools and V2 Radio listeners.

Inspired by William Blake and his connection with Chichester, Year 7 pupils from Prebendal School settled on ‘Chilliam Flake’ as the name for Santa’s snowman friend, who can be found at the top of West Street near Ackerman’s Music.

‘Buttons’ was the name voted for by pupils from St Joseph’s School for the Gingerbread Man located on East Street near Rymans while North Mundham Primary School pupils chose ‘Hot Chocolate’ as the name for the Teddy Bear character, on North Street near the British Heart Foundation.

Chichester Free School came up with the name ‘Pudding’ for Santa’s Reindeer, who is sitting at the top of South Street near Charles Clinkard. Finally, the cheeky Christmas Elf located at the bus station was named ‘Elfish Presently’ by V2 Radio listener, Charlotte McClelland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “We absolutely love the names that have been given to our Christmas Light Trail Characters. We’d like to thank all the schools involved as well as V2 Radio listeners for coming up with them. We really hope the addition of this light trail to our Christmas lights will bring an extra element of joy to Chichester this year – and importantly, give families another free Christmas experience for the kids to enjoy. That’s the driving force behind all our Christmas in Chichester plans this year, to provide wonderful memory making experiences here in the city centre that families can enjoy whilst shopping and supporting local. Our city centre is relying on us more than ever this year.”

The Christmas Light Switch on takes place this Saturday (November 26) with the festive fun starting at 5pm.