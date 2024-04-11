Scope reveals we’re still great donators in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An overwhelming two in three (68 %) people in the South East of England prefer to donate their items after a clear out to a charity shop compared to just one in four (24 per cent) prefer to sell their items on resale apps. Four in five (81%) say donating to charity shops makes them feel good. A further two in three (69 % donate to charity shops because they love the space they get back.

It appears that even in a cost of living crisis, the public’s support for charity shops is a strong as ever.

The charity asked 2000 adults about donating to charity shops or selling online after a clear out. The reasons given include:

Elektra Fence with Liz Gregory on right

Four in five (78 %) of people agreed they believe their donation to a charity shop will fund something important and it’s as good as giving money to charity. One in five (15 %) agree they’ve been inspired to donate to charity shops by decluttering TV shows such as Stacy Soloman’s Sort Your Life Out - BBC or Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix. One in eight (13 %) agree social media influencers inspire them to donate to charity shops.

The research comes as the Scope charity shops launch their Great Donate campaign, asking people to have a clear out and donate their pre-loved items to their local Scope charity shop, this spring.

Donations help raise vital funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. The charity’s services have never been needed more than during the cost of living crisis. Life costs more for disabled people. There is no escape from high energy bills when you have medical equipment to power or you live with a condition affected by the cold. Last year, Scope supported over 42,000 customers with information and advice through our free Helpline and Disability Energy Support service.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director of Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, says: “We often get asked if resale apps have affected the quantity or quality of donations we’re receiving. Our answer has always been “no”, in fact, we’ve seen a rise in donations over the last few years. Now we know why, people really do feel good about donating to charity shops.

Scope Brighton donations

“Charity shops are a national institution, but I believe a little bit of healthy competition from resale apps is good. It means charity shops need to work harder to ensure they’re giving customers even more reasons to support them.”

Liz Gregory, Shop Manager at the new Scope charity shop, Brighton, says: “Since we opened our new shop at 93 London Road, we haven’t stopped keeping up with the demand for our donated and new goods which are flying off the rails.

“Customers are constantly telling us that our shop doesn’t feel like a traditional charity shop and how impressed they are. They’ve also said there’s such a relaxing, warm and friendly feel which is the icing on the cake for us as our team really go the extra mile to make everyone welcome. Two customers also told us that we’re not like the Primark of charity shops but like the M&S, which was great to hear.

“We’ve had some incredible donations already, including a Tottenham Hotspur football, signed by the 2004 team. We’re told its worth £300 but we had it up for £175. A lady brought the football for her son who is a massive fan and the ball was signed in the year he was born.

Scope Brighton Community Corner

“Our Community Corner has been a real hit with customers too and families with young children love that they can safely seat their children in this area at the back of the shop, next to the children’s rails of clothes and shelves of toys. In this area we have a board where people can write their thoughts about disability equality, or the shop, and it was full within days. Elektra Fence, who opened our shop, was the first to put a comment saying ‘Feeling Fabulous’ and we all love the quotes saying “Disability not inability”, “Fantastic”, “Amazing”, “Love this shop” and “Approved by…Trans rights”.

“We’ve also got two stunning paintings by disabled artist, Johnny Caroll-Pell who until recently lived in Brighton. These have been incredibly popular with customers and want to buy his prints. The community wall mural, created by learners at Downs View Life Skills College has been a hit and customers say they love our support for the disabled community.