Scorching weather lures sun-loving pets to go walkabout in Horsham

This week’s scorching weather has encouraged a number of sun-loving pets to go walkabout in the Horsham district.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

The rising temperatures have lured corn snakes, tortoises and a lizard from their usual safe homes. They were all reported missing this week by residents but were later found and returned to their worried owners.

A bearded dragon was discovered in Broadbridge Heath, along with an escaped budgie.

Meanwhile, peacocks have been reported on the loose in West Chiltington, Rudgwick and Cranleigh.

Peacocks are among animals reported to have gone walkabout in the Horsham area this weekPeacocks are among animals reported to have gone walkabout in the Horsham area this week
Peacocks are among animals reported to have gone walkabout in the Horsham area this week

The birds’ walkabouts follow incidents two years ago when peacocks in Henfield hit the headlines for ruffling the feathers of villagers.

Some residents declared the birds a beautiful sight while others complained of the noise they made and garden mess.

It led to Sussex Police stepping into the fray with officers appealing for villagers to help them catch the birds.

The peacocks are now thought to be among those breeding in the wild.