Scores of big-hearted bikers ride out to help West Sussex charities

Around 60 motorcyclists took to the saddle starting out at The Star pub in Horsham – which hosted a family fun day in support of the event. The group went on to the Ceasefire Cafe in Yapton, then to the Selsey Arms at Coolham before heading back to The Star.

The event was organised by Horsham Motorcycle Group along with the charity groups Ten Little Toes Baby Bank – which supports families in crisis throughout West Sussex – and Moonstones which provides care packages to individuals and families that have to relocate because of domestic violence.

Ten Little Toes spokesperson Amanda Lusted said: “It was an incredible day, absolutely mind-blowing. The biker community is an incredible group of people with phenomenal generosity.”

She said The Star pub had been busy throughout the day with children’s activities including face painting, a bouncy castle, as well as an auction, raffle, barbecue and more.

Altogether the event raised £3,500 which will be split between the two charities. It is now hoped to make it an annual event.

1 . Bike ride fundraiser Horsham Motorcycle Group and others took part in a fundraising event to help two local charity groups: Ten Little Toes Baby Bank and Moonstones on SR2508115 Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

2 . Bike ride fundraiser The bike ride kicked off at The Star pub in Roffey, Horsham, which staged a family fun day. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards

3 . Bike ride fundraiser Bikes and bikers of all different sizes took part in what is now hoped will be an annual event. Pic S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: S Robards