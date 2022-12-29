Scream at the Sea 2022 sees Worthing residents air their grievances at the top of their voices

Scream at the Sea 2022 saw a group of around 20 join Joe Bunn, Bard of Worthing, on the seafront to air their grievances and shout them at the top of their voices.

The shouting and screaming were enhanced by drums, gongs and other noise makers as the group spread around the wall at Splash Point to scream at the sea.

Joe said he had carried out the ritual on his own for the past four years, so it was great to have a group of people turn up to join him.

He explained: "It's the annual tradition that everyone needs in their lives. It's been another year that's lasted 9,000 days, and there's plenty to scream about, so why not channel that all into one bellow at one sea."

Joe Bunn, Bard of Worthing, left, leads Scream at the Sea 2022 at Splash Point in Worthing

The time was set for 2pm on Thursday, December 29, and Joe handed out a ritual he had written for the occasion.

It read: "We the mighty few, gathered and true, ready to scream at the sea. We bring grievances and sorrow. We start anew, put last year's pain in the deep. We bring old lungs to freshen. We bring harsh words to strengthen ourselves against what we won't keep and we scream at the sea."

