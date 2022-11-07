Sculptor behind Chichester statues to lead talk at Rotary Club meeting
The sculptor behind many of Chichester’s famous statues will be holding a talk at the Rotary Club in the city.
Renowned sculptor Vincent Gray will be giving a talk at Chichester Park Hotel at a meeting of Chichester Priory Rotary Club at 6.30pm for 7pm on Wednesday, November 16.
He models in wax, clay and plaster for bronze, and more recently, contemporary materials such as steel and glass fibre.
His work is often on a monumental scale and the human figure is a recurring theme.
In parallel to his practice Gray teaches sculpture, undertaking public talks on art in context and the techniques of sculpture and is known to give of his time to good causes including some physical challenges for charity.
Statues by Vincent Gray in the city include Nelson and Murray adjacent to the Assembly Rooms in North Street, John Keats in Eastgate Square and Maurice Patton in the Memorial Gardens off St Pancras.