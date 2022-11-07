Sculptor behind Chichester statues to lead talk at Rotary Club meeting

Renowned sculptor Vincent Gray will be giving a talk at Chichester Park Hotel at a meeting of Chichester Priory Rotary Club at 6.30pm for 7pm on Wednesday, November 16.

He models in wax, clay and plaster for bronze, and more recently, contemporary materials such as steel and glass fibre.

His work is often on a monumental scale and the human figure is a recurring theme.

The sculptor behind many of Chichester’s famous statues, including John Keats in Eastgate, will be holding a talk at the Rotary Club. Pic Steve Robards

Advertisement Hide Ad

In parallel to his practice Gray teaches sculpture, undertaking public talks on art in context and the techniques of sculpture and is known to give of his time to good causes including some physical challenges for charity.