Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The programme was created to help individuals and local communities manage loneliness and support people so that loneliness is better understood and overcome. The Never Alone programme offers information and guidance on how to reduce feelings of loneliness, including emotional and practical support, wellbeing advice and access to local services and groups.

Meet like-minded people in the local community where you can spend time with others who share your interests and spend time making friends over a cup of tea at the free monthly Never Alone activity group at S.E. Skinner & Sons, 145 Lewes Road, Brighton from 10am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a spokesperson: “Speaking with attendees at these Never Alone groups illustrates the power of social prescribing in addressing loneliness.”

S.E. Skinner & Sons to host free activity group to combat loneliness in Brighton

A member of the Never Alone group in Eastbourne shares his views on the group: “I think the greatest benefit is that it creates a safe space. People are going through a difficult time emotionally, now we have somewhere we can come and be with other people who are going through similar feelings. There’s an understanding and a sense of belonging which is quite powerful.”

As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field experiences first-hand the impact of loneliness and is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.

Details of the C.P.J. Field Never Alone activity group below are: Second Tuesday of every month, from 10am to 1pm at S.E. Skinner & Sons, 145 Lewes Road, Brighton, BN2 3LG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find further information on the Never Alone programme here: www.cpjfield.co.uk/never-alone

Whilst the Never Alone website provides details on the community events hosted by C.P.J Field, the Never Alone programme also provides details and easy access to other local groups in the areas who may be able to support the local community.