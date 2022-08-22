Sea anglers in Hastings and Bexhill area are angry about sewage situation

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust says anglers gave been getting behind the Anglers Against Pollution campaign, with one Bexhill angler posting a video on Twitter of sewage being discharged.

The Trust condemned the discharges and said storm overflows are intended only to be used when sewers are full and to avoid raw sewage from being released into the streets.

a joint report by the Angling Trust and Wildfish (formerly Salmon and Trout Conservation), outlines strategic priorities for OFWAT to invest in infrastructure and improve the environment.

Anglers have added their voice to the sewage discharge issue

The Trust says failing infrastructure is largely to blame for the surge in sewage discharges over recent years, and claims that despite the desperate need for investment, industry regulator OFWAT has repeatedly put obstacles in the way of much-needed wastewater management.

A spokesperson for the Angling Trust said: “The Angling Trust encourages anglers to be vocal about sewage discharges in their local area and to support the Anglers Against Pollution campaign. We are actively lobbying the government to rethink its plans on sewage management and address sewage discharges as a matter of urgency.”

Kris Kent, Angling Trust Campaigns and Advocacy Manager, said: “It is deeply worrying to hear that dozens of beaches have been closed due to sewage discharges into our seas. In May, the Angling Trust submitted its significant concerns on sewage discharges as part of the consultation on the government’s storm overflow reduction plans.

“The Anglers Against Pollution campaign is urging for action to be taken now to stop water companies from discharging raw sewage into our seas and our rivers; we cannot wait until 2035 and 2050, as the government targets currently state. We are also deeply concerned that this week the plan to reduce sewage, which was supposed to have been published in September, has now been shelved, with Defra saying that it will be released ‘in due course’. Once again, too little, too late and with no sustained commitment.”

Hannah Rudd, from the Trust, said: “This is yet again more appalling behaviour by water companies who have blatant disrespect for the environment. As customers, we do not pay water companies to pollute our lakes, rivers, and coasts. It is becoming increasingly frustrating that shareholders are paid big dividends whilst little, if any, investment is made into the infrastructure needed to rectify this issue.

“Sea anglers enjoy the coast just like swimmers, surfers and any other beachgoer. No one should go to the beach at risk to their health or have concerns about coming across raw sewage.

"The government must urgently deal with this, and we encourage all anglers to get behind the Angling Trust’s Anglers Against Pollution campaign to hold water companies to account.”