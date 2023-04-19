Sea creature featured in David Attenborough’s BBC One show 'Wild Isles' spotted in Eastbourne
A sea creature which featured in BBC One programme ‘Wild Isles’ hosted by David Attenborough have been spotted at a harbour in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Sea Slugs, or ‘Nudibranchs’ are tiny marine molluscs just a few centimetres long. Nudibranch means ‘naked gills’ and refers to their lack of shell.
The sea slugs color varies from gray to orange, with white or dark specks. Its fragile and smooth shell is white or brown.