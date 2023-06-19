Sea of pink in Worthing as more than 800 people take part in Race for Life along the seafront

Worthing saw a sea of pink as Race for Life brought more than 800 adults and children to the promenade for Cancer Research UK.

The annual fundraising event offered a 3km and 5km course for all ages on Sunday and organisers said everyone looked pretty in pink as they took part along Worthing seafront, raising more than £73,000 towards life-saving research, with donations still coming in.

Aislinn Dolman, event manager, said: “Despite the threat of rain and thunder, a sea of pink was created along the prom as hundreds of friends, family and colleagues came together to take on their own Race for Life, raising vital funds for life-saving research. It was an incredible day. Thank you very much Worthing – for the warm welcome and all your support.”

The charity said the event was a race to save lives, rather than a typical competitive race.

First three over the line at Race for Life Worthing, from left, Mark Dugdale was third, Dan Briault was first and Sam Newton was second. Picture: Lauren Dugdale

One family had a group of eight people taking part and they were thrilled that three of them were first over the line.

Lauren Dugdale, Lorraine Dugdale, Ben Rose, Bethany Dugdale, Dan Briault, Mark Dugdale, Sam Newton and Simon Dugdale completed the 5k course as a family.

Lauren said: "It was a fantastic day for all, with three members of the Dugdale family team placed in the first three. This is a very special Race for Life as we were racing for our mum, who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer."

Daniel Briault was first over the line, followed by Sam Newton then Mark Dugdale. The youngest of the family to take part was Lauren's brother Matthew Dugdale, who was walked in his pram the whole way.

Five of the Dugdale family team, from left, Lauren Dugdale, Dan Briault, Mark Dugdale, Sam Newton and Bethany Dugdale. Picture: Lauren Dugdale

Lauren said: "Go Team Dugdale for a fantastic performance!"

The family has so far raised more than £500. Visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/dugdales for more information.