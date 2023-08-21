Students, staff and parents at Seaford College, in Petworth, are celebrating after the college achieved its highest ever A*-C grades in A-Level examination.

“I’m delighted with our A Level, BTEC, CTEC and EPQ results,” headmaster John Green said. “Despite the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, warning in recent press reports that students should expect lower A Level grades than last year, Seaford College is delighted to announce that students have achieved their highest ever A*-C grades in sat public examinations; these grades are higher than the pre-pandemic results in 2019. The results also show that the A*/A/B grades are higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and the A* grades remain strong. I’m immensely proud of the results all our students have achieved. Given this cohort did not sit external GCSE exams in 2021, these impressive results are down to their hard work and determination to achieve their personal best.

“The results are underpinned by the hard work and dedication of my amazing staff. Our popularity as a non-selective, all-inclusive school has seen an increase in student numbers of over 50% in the last 10 years and this is undoubtedly due to our strengthened academic core. This September, we will see our highest student numbers across our Prep School, Middle School and Sixth Form.

“Our EPQ results are superb, demonstrating that our students have the skills to succeed at university. Our students chose some very interesting topics to study independently and I was very impressed with their dedication in completing their projects.

“Despite these superb academic achievements, Seaford has maintained its core ethos and these results were achieved in a non-pressurised environment where students have also excelled in co-curricular pursuits alongside their studies. Most importantly, these results have been achieved with smiles on our students’ faces, in a happy and supportive community.

“We are proud that Seaford remains academically inclusive, and offers an unmatched depth and breadth of curriculum subjects covering over 37 post-16 qualifications in A Level, EPQ, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualifications. Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum. We have many notable A Level, BTEC and Cambridge Technical Qualification successes.”

Stands outs among the raft of exceptional results include: Betty Johnston, who achieved 2 A*s, A and EPQ A* ahead of studying psychology at the Durham University; Mandy Rabina gained 2 A*s, A and EPQ A* and will study law at the University of Southampton; Clara Chrispin, meanwhile achieved 2 A*s, B and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Exeter to read International Business and Modern Languages, where she will be joined by Fraser Lyne, who earned 2 As and 2 Bs and will study Medicine.

"These impressive results see the highest number of our students ever going to university with more students heading to their first choice university. Over double the number of students are also heading to top Russell Group universities compared to last year. I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents,” Mr Green added.

1 . CAMA1677.jpg A Level results at Seaford College. Photo: Seaford College

2 . CAMA1379.jpg A Level results at Seaford College. Photo: Seaford College

3 . CAMA1482.jpg A Level results at Seaford College. Photo: contrib