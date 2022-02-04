Seaford man died due to ‘industrial disease’

A man from Seaford died because of an ‘industrial disease’, an inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard.

Michael John Early, 85, died at his home in Chyngton Lane North on December 12, 2021.

The former carpenter, who was born in Jersey on Christmas Eve 1935, had gone to A&E at Eastbourne District General Hospital on April 11, 2021 after experiencing respiratory issues.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141547001

Mr Early’s GP Dr Matthew Jackson said the Seaford man, who had mesothelioma, received treatment.

Mesothelioma is a type of cancer often linked with asbestos exposure.

In his statement, Dr Jackson explained how Mr Early experienced ‘further deterioration’.

The inquest, which was held on Thursday, February 3, heard how Mr Early had received support from St Wilfrid’s Hospice before his death.

Mr Early, who was married, had also been receiving ‘industrial injuries disablement benefits’ before he died, according to asbestos disease charity HASAG.

In an in-life statement, Mr Early explained how he had handled asbestos when he was a carpenter.