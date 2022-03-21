Seal found dead on Felpham beach weeks after being nursed back to health

Richard Thompson , Wildlife Rehabilitation Team Manager at RSPCA Mallydam said the seal, named Viscount, was orphaned in the recent storms and had been nursed back to health at RSPCA Mallydams a few weeks prior.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

"We are very sad to learn about the death of this seal," he added. "We are not aware of the cause of his death, but the news is distressing to hear. We had nursed him back to health and returned him to the wild in top condition only a few weeks ago."