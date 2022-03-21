Seal found dead on Felpham beach weeks after being nursed back to health

The RSPCA have issued a statement after a seal was found dead on a beach in Felpham, just weeks after being nursed back to health.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:59 pm

The seal was found last Monday (March 14) near The Summerley Estate in Felpham.

Richard Thompson, Wildlife Rehabilitation Team Manager at RSPCA Mallydam said the seal, named Viscount, was orphaned in the recent storms and had been nursed back to health at RSPCA Mallydams a few weeks prior.

"We are very sad to learn about the death of this seal," he added. "We are not aware of the cause of his death, but the news is distressing to hear. We had nursed him back to health and returned him to the wild in top condition only a few weeks ago."

A seal was found dead on Felpham Beach last week

If you have any concerns about an animal, please contact the RSPCA on their helpline: 0300 1234 999.

