Seal? Shark? Loch Ness Monster? - Eastbourne residents left confused after picture on seafront

A snap by an Eastbourne resident of a creature in the sea has left many scratching their heads as to what it could possibly be.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Graham Sperring took a quick picture of what he thought might be a seal on the Eastbourne seafront on Wednesday, April 4, and posted it to social media website Nextdoor.

He asked the question as to whether anyone would be able to spot what the animal was.

The pictures that he posted led to many people questioning the creature’s identity.

The picture, by resident Graham Sperring has left many residents confused about the identity of the creature.The picture, by resident Graham Sperring has left many residents confused about the identity of the creature.
Alan Whitehead believed that it was a seal, he said: “It looks like a seal. There is a small colony at the Marina and they drift along the coast looking for fish.”

However Jane Ostler said that the creature looked more like a fin from a shark.

She said: “Actually on close inspection it does look like a fin, I can feel that iconic theme of the iconic film coming on!”

The view was concurred by Stuart Gill, who said: “Could be the head of a seal, but agree it looks fin-like, but is rather close inshore to be a dolphin - although a sick animal might choose to beach itself.

The picture, by resident Graham Sperring has left many residents confused about the identity of the creature.

"But if a dolphin you’d see a ‘blow’ from its breathing every so often. I’ve tried enlarging the picture but resolution won’t allow a decent view.”

One resident, did humourously, believe that it was a mythical creature from over the border.

Dennis Richards said: Actually it’s the Loch Ness Monster, it got bored in Scotland”

What do you think? Email us at [email protected] to let us know.

