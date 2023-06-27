Worthing resident Urszula Kasza was with her partner, Darren Curtis, when they spotted the seal outside The Black Rabbit pub in Arundel.
Locals believe it to be a famous seal – affectionately named Gavin – who has regularly been seen in the River Arun over the last two years.
Darren said: “We were feeding ducks at the Swanbourne Bridge before we stopped at The Black Rabbit for a couple of drinks.
"We saw a seal with a large fish in its mouth which was unusual. Everyone was standing up having a look and I managed to get a little video of it.
"Ursula was quite excited about it. We were surprised to see a seal so far in land.
"It was a pity I didn't have a decent camera on me. It was a big surprise. I don't know how common this is.”
According to gov.uk, the UK is home to two species of native seal – the grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) and common seal (Phoca vitulina). Both species, ‘as well as others’, are protected in the UK.
‘Gavin’ is a common seal. Despite this name, they are ‘actually less common than grey seals’, according to wildlifetrusts.org.
A profile on the website reads: “When not at sea, common seals are found around sheltered shores and estuaries, where they haul out on sandbanks and beaches.”