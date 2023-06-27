In a sight you might expect on a David Attenborough documentary, a seal was filmed catching a fish outside a scenic West Sussex pub.

Worthing resident Urszula Kasza was with her partner, Darren Curtis, when they spotted the seal outside The Black Rabbit pub in Arundel.

Locals believe it to be a famous seal – affectionately named Gavin – who has regularly been seen in the River Arun over the last two years.

Darren said: “We were feeding ducks at the Swanbourne Bridge before we stopped at The Black Rabbit for a couple of drinks.

A couple from Worthing spotted a seal in the River Arun outside The Black Rabbit pub in Arundel (Still image from video courtesy of Urszula Kasza)

"We saw a seal with a large fish in its mouth which was unusual. Everyone was standing up having a look and I managed to get a little video of it.

"Ursula was quite excited about it. We were surprised to see a seal so far in land.

"It was a pity I didn't have a decent camera on me. It was a big surprise. I don't know how common this is.”

According to gov.uk, the UK is home to two species of native seal – the grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) and common seal (Phoca vitulina). Both species, ‘as well as others’, are protected in the UK.

‘Gavin’ is a common seal. Despite this name, they are ‘actually less common than grey seals’, according to wildlifetrusts.org.