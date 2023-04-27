A seal has been spotted hauled on an East Sussex beach for a fifth day in a row.

The seal, an elderly male, has been spotted on the city's beaches for the past few days.

Today it has been seen near Brighton Marina and has since moved back into the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Crabtree a Medic at British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: “We have been monitoring him since he arrived on the beach - it is quite normal behaviour for seals to come ashore to rest and digest food. There are no obvious signs of injury or disease so there is no need for concern. The large seal will come and go as he pleases - he is a welcome visitor and very cool to observe.

A seal has been spotted hauled on an East Sussex beach for a fifth day in a row.

"Please do so from a distance, even if there are no barriers in place, and remember to keep dogs on leads. Don't be tempted to approach him for a 'sealfie' - although he may seem very docile, a large male can deliver a nasty bite if agitated and seals can carry lot's of diseases!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no need to try and usher him back to the sea - at best this could cause stress to the animal, at worst you could be seriously injured.